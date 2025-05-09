Endurance Technologies to set up lithium-ion battery plant in Pune

Indian auto components manufacturer Endurance Technologies has said it is establishing a new lithium-ion battery packs manufacturing plant in Pune in the state of Maharashtra.

The project involves a capital expenditure of ₹473 million (about USD 5.5 million) and marks a strategic move to expand into the growing mobility and battery energy storage sectors, the company said in filing on the stock exchanges, according to a report by CNBC TV 18.

The company described the investment as “an important commitment to include in its portfolio, products promoting sustainability in mobility and other applications.”

The investment will be financed through internal accruals.

The new product line, meant for the Indian market, is expected to launch in the beginning of 2026 with a production capacity of about 35,000 battery packs per month.

The capacity would be subsequently increased, Endurance Technologies said.

Endurance Technologies reported a 21.2% year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹1.8 billon for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of ₹1.5 billion in the previous year, the CNBC TV 18 report said.

Endurance Technologies offers a range of products, including braking systems for 350cc vehicles, castings, and suspensions, aimed at enhancing vehicle performance and road safety.