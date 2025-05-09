AOS enables 48V hot swap in AI servers with high SOA MOSFET

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), a company based in Sunnyvale, California, has announced its AOTL66935 utilizes AOS’ 100V AlphaSGT proprietary MOSFET technology which combines the advantages of trench technology for low on-resistance with high safe operating area (SOA) capability that meets 48V hot swap requirements in AI server and telecom applications.

The AOTL66935 hot swap MOSFET prevents damage to the system by limiting the high inrush current with low power losses due to the very low on-resistance (RDS(ON)). These features help deliver increased performance and reliability in harsh application conditions required in latest AI server designs, according to a media release.

The AOTL66935 is available in TO-Leadless (TOLL) package, which is 30% smaller footprint compared to TO-263 (D2PAK). AOTL66935 is manufactured in IATF 16949-certified facilities. TOLL package technology is compatible with automated optical inspection (AOI) manufacturing requirements, AOS said.

“48V hot swap in AI servers requires a MOSFET that excels in high current capability while providing exceptional SOA robustness with high reliability,” said Peter H. Wilson, Sr. Director of MOSFET product line at AOS. “We designed the AOTL66935 to meet these demands, and the low on-resistance reduces the power losses and can enable less devices in parallel.”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products.