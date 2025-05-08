MKS breaks ground on $40M chemical manufacturing plant in Thailand

The facility will span 27,000 square meters on an 11.7-acre plot situated approximately 30 minutes from Bangkok International Airport. Designed to strengthen MKS’s regional capabilities, the site will serve key industries such as electronics and automotive through the production of surface treatment and plating chemicals.

“This facility represents a major milestone for MKS, as we expand our footprint in Southeast Asia,” said John T. C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS Instruments, in a press release. “By bringing world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and specialised laboratory services to Thailand, we are reinforcing our ability to support Southeast Asia’s fast growing PCB manufacturing and semiconductor advanced packaging sectors, as well as the region’s top specialty industrial manufacturers.”

In addition to its manufacturing operations, the site will include a TechCenter featuring advanced plating equipment, laser machinery for specialised applications, and fully equipped laboratories for analytics, quality control, and materials science. These resources are intended to support customer ramp-ups and foster innovation while ensuring product quality and reliability.

The new facility is expected to play a part in supporting Thailand’s growing role within the PCB industry. MKS Instruments plans to start operations at the site in the second half of 2027, with a projected annual production capacity of 18,500 tons.