Masimo sells consumer audio business to Harman

The sale follows a review of Masimo's consumer audio business and will support the company’s focus on driving innovation in its core professional healthcare segment. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to receiving necessary regulatory approvals.

“Since I took over as CEO, a key objective has been refocusing our business to ensure we are allocating time and resources to areas of unmet clinical need and driving growth and operational efficiencies. This transaction aligns with these objectives,” says Katie Szyman, Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, in a press release.

For Harman, the acquisition represents a strategic step forward in the expansion of its core audio business and footprint across product categories such as Home Audio, Headphones, Hi-fi components, and Car Audio