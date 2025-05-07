Techno Electric unveils $1 billion data centre plan in India

Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL), an EPC service provider in India’s energy sector, has launched Techno Digital Infra Pvt Ltd, its wholly-owned digital infrastructure arm, with a plan to invest USD 1 billion to set up an integrated network of hyperscale and edge data centres targeting a cumulative capacity of 250 MW spread across the country.

The company is “leveraging its deep domain expertise in power infrastructure and sustainability” to build the data centres, Kolkata-headquartered TEECL said.

“India’s data economy is poised for exponential growth, and with our legacy in power infrastructure and EPC, we see ourselves as natural enablers of this transformation,” said Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, Techno Electric & Engineering Co Ltd.

In Chennai, Techno is building a 36 MW hyperscale data centre within SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri. The facility will span 200,000 sqft, house up to 2400 racks and integrate renewable energy with BESS for continuous sustainability, adiabatic cooling for water efficiency (WUE), 25% green cover and a facility design PUE of 1.35, the company said.

Future locations for hyperscale facilities include Kolkata in West Bengal and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are not just building data centres, we are powering India’s digital revolution,” said Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital. “Our hybrid strategy integrating hyperscale and edge will redefine how data is hosted, processed, and delivered. Whether it’s AI, OTT, fintech, or governance, our infrastructure is designed for the next decade of digital growth.”

Techno is partnering with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to develop edge data centres in 102 cities across 23 Indian states.