Serentica signs power supply and consumption deal with INOXAP

Indian renewable energy provider Serentica Renewables has signed a Power Supply and Consumption Agreement (PSCA) with INOX Air Products (INOXAP), an Indian manufacturer of industrial, electronic and medical gases.

Under this agreement, Serentica will supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy to INOXAP — its marquee customer — through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project, enabling competitive tariffs and flexible power usage across multiple locations in different states, according to a media release.

The 75 MW of hybrid energy will boost INOX Air Products’ renewable energy portfolio, spanning four of its key manufacturing sites in four different states.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment in driving decarbonization across India’s industrial ecosystem. The scale and inter-state nature of this project showcases our evolving capabilities to deliver firm, reliable, and geographically flexible clean energy to large enterprises,” Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, said. “This project represents a major step forward in enabling large industrial customers like INOX to seamlessly transition to sustainable operations across the country.”

“This agreement with Serentica is a major leap in our decarbonization journey, as this would enable us to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in our energy consumption mix and get closer to our Net-Zero target,” S K Jena, Head – Operations (LASU Onsite plants), INOX Air Products, said. “We are excited to reinforce our commitment to clean energy, while ensuring operational excellence across our facilities.”

Serentica’s hybrid renewable solutions integrate wind, solar, and storage assets to ensure reliable clean power delivery.