Semiconductors take centre stage at Evertiq Expo Malmö 2025

On May 15, Evertiq Expo returns to Malmö Arena, this time with a clear focus on semiconductors as a key issue for Sweden’s electronics sector. With a stage program highlighting innovation, industrial development, and supply chain challenges, Evertiq aims to spotlight the semiconductor industry – and Sweden’s future role within it.

A national push for innovation and growth

The session “A national effort for innovation and growth that places Sweden on the global semiconductor map”, organised by Semicon Sweden and Svensk Elektronik, brings together key stakeholders to showcase real-world initiatives, collaboration models, and success stories from across the semiconductor landscape. Ericsson will show how semiconductors power today’s radio networks, while a Swedish startup shares its journey from research to market. Lund University will reflect on the role of academia and Sweden’s contribution to the European WBG pilot line under the Chips JU initiative. The session will also highlight the intersection of research and entrepreneurship in shaping the next generation of deeptech ventures.

Additional initiatives that strengthen the ecosystem will also be presented. Semicon Sweden will outline how it is connecting industry, academia, and research along the entire value chain. The Swedish Chip Competence Center (SCCC) will demonstrate how it functions as a national hub for skills and collaboration. Svensk Elektronik will present its advocacy efforts, and the international project ElektroLink will be introduced – focusing on new business opportunities and greater European visibility for Sweden.

From chip cycles to geopolitics: Claus Aasholm on a shifting semiconductor landscape

Under the headline “Ripples and tsunamis in the semiconductor supply chain,” Claus Aasholm from Semiconductor Business Intelligence will unpack how the industry is being reshaped by everything from traditional market cycles to geopolitical tensions. The once-predictable four-year chip cycle is increasingly driven by political decisions, subsidies, export restrictions, and disruptive technologies like AI. While China is investing heavily in long-term self-reliance, Europe is still struggling to define a unified strategy. Aasholm’s data-driven and visually rich analysis promises to offer insight into an industry undergoing strategic transformation.

Semiconductors in Sweden – what does it take to succeed?

Sweden faces pivotal choices as it works to build a competitive and sustainable semiconductor sector. How do we move from scattered centres of excellence to a coherent, globally relevant ecosystem? In this panel, representatives from industry, academia, and research will explore how Sweden can elevate its role in the semiconductor value chain. The discussion will touch on everything from strengthening national capabilities and supply chain resilience to enabling SMEs to play an active role in this transformation. What does success truly require?

More from the stage

Beyond semiconductors, the program will feature deep dives into embedded software development, reliability in autonomous radar systems, and the future of printed circuit board technologies.

With a mix of forward-looking topics and advanced technical sessions, Evertiq Expo Malmö 2025 aims to be a catalyst for dialogue and innovation in Sweden’s electronics industry. This year, special attention will be given to the semiconductor sector – an area where Sweden now faces critical decisions and long-term opportunities.

