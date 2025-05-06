Libra Industries boosts SMT capabilities at Dallas facility

The upgrades include a JUKI G-Titan screen printer, Omron VP9000 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) system, three JUKI LX-8 placement machines, a Heller 1826 MK5 nitrogen-capable reflow oven, and an Omron VT-S730 3D AOI system.

According to the company, the new machinery is intended to improve speed, accuracy, and quality across production lines. The JUKI LX-8 machines, for example, can place up to 105,000 components per hour, while the Omron systems offer enhanced inspection capabilities to reduce defects and improve process reliability.

“Our investment in these advanced systems reflects Libra’s commitment to staying ahead of industry standards and delivering unparalleled value to our customers,” says Cory McMaster, GM of Libra Industries Dallas facility, in a press release. “With enhanced capabilities, the Dallas facility is better equipped to meet growing demand for high-mix, low- and high-volume projects, all while maintaining precision and quality.”

Libra’s Dallas operation also provides services including conformal coating, cable assembly, box build, and testing. The facility employs traceability and process control systems to ensure quality assurance throughout manufacturing.