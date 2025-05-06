© SIA
Analysis |
March 2025 year-to-year sales (USD billions)
Global semiconductor sales increase 18.8% YoY in 1Q25
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that global semiconductor sales reached USD 167.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 18.8% increase compared to the same period last year. However, sales were down 2.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Sales for the month of March 2025 totalled USD 55.9 billion, representing a 1.8% increase from February’s total of USD 54.9 billion. According to SIA, this marks the highest-ever sales figure for the month of March.
“Global semiconductor demand remains high, with first-quarter sales substantially outpacing the first quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 17% for the 11th consecutive month, driven by a year-to-year sales increase of roughly 45% in the Americas.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales in March were up in the Americas, Asia Pacific, China, and Japan, but down in Europe.
|Market
|Last year
|Current year
|% change
|Americas
|12.78
|18.57
|45.3%
|Europe
|4.32
|4.24
|-2.0%
|Japan
|3.56
|3.77
|5.8%
|China
|14.32
|15.41
|7.6%
|Asia Pacific/all other
|12.06
|13.91
|15.4%
|Total
|47.04
|55.90
|18.8%