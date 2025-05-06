Global semiconductor sales increase 18.8% YoY in 1Q25

Sales for the month of March 2025 totalled USD 55.9 billion, representing a 1.8% increase from February’s total of USD 54.9 billion. According to SIA, this marks the highest-ever sales figure for the month of March.

“Global semiconductor demand remains high, with first-quarter sales substantially outpacing the first quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 17% for the 11th consecutive month, driven by a year-to-year sales increase of roughly 45% in the Americas.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in March were up in the Americas, Asia Pacific, China, and Japan, but down in Europe.