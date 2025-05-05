VSORA raises $46M to bring powerful AI inference chip to market

VSORA, a French provider of ultra-high-performance AI inference chips, has announced that it has successfully raised USD 46 million in a new fundraising round.

The investment was led by Otium and a French family office with additional participation from Omnes Capital, Adélie Capital and co-financing from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, according to a media release.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for VSORA as we accelerate our mission to revolutionize AI chips and ensure Europe’s technological sovereignty in AI computing,” said Khaled Maalej, VSORA Founder and CEO. “It will drive the finalization of our technology and the launch of our production, enabling VSORA to play a crucial role as the sole alternative to non-European chip designers. We are grateful for our investors’ trust and look forward to continuing our collaboration with industry leaders to bring our chip to market.”

The new funding will support the production stage of VSORA’s Jotunn8 (J8) chip targeted for silicon in 2025. VSORA has forged partnerships with global semiconductor industry leaders, ensuring access to cutting-edge technologies and production capabilities that meet the highest standards of quality and performance, the media release said.

Jotunn8 is designed for key applications such as generative AI, data centers, autonomous driving, robotics and edge AI.