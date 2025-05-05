RackBank inaugurates $118 million AI data centre in Raipur

Indian data centre provider RackBank has inaugurated its new AI data centre in Raipur, which is being built with an initial investment of ₹10 billion (about USD 118 million).

Located at Nava Raipur in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and spread across 13.5 acres, the park will provide services such as GPU-based computing, AI processing and data analytics. The initiative is expected to create over 500 jobs, mainly in the IT sector.

The park includes a 2.7-hectare section developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The first phase of the park has been designed with a 5 MW capacity, with plans to expand it up to 150 MW. This expansion is expected to attract an additional investment of ₹20 billion.

“The new facility will provide greater cost efficiencies to businesses by scaling and leveraging India’s GPU compute capacity to meet India’s AI needs,” Narendra Sen, founder and CEO of RackBank was quoted in The Economic Times. “The campus will serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement by helping businesses harness the true power of AI.”

The facility is being built using RackBank’s proprietary direct-to-chip and Varuna liquid immersion cooling systems and aims to reduce cooling costs by up to 70% while optimising power consumption, according to a report by Business World.