The announcement comes as more Americans than ever seek mental health support. MeTime Healing is a health and wellness company that’s currently in the process of developing a support platform powered by AI to provide care to Americans remotely.

The platform aims to emphasize culturally sensitive mental health care to bridge the gap between people who are experiencing behavioral health challenges. When released, the platform will provide a variety of tools and features, including interactive self-help tools, emotional resilience training, and virtual peer support. In particular, the platform hopes to reach underserved communities where traditional mental health treatment is unavailable.

According to the CEO and founder of MeTime Healing, "This grant will help us accelerate our mission of building inclusive, supportive communities through real-time digital tools designed for long-term well-being."

The conditional grant will enable the company to boost its technology further and increase its footprint across the District of Columbia. Unlike similar platforms, MeTime will be specifically tailored toward fulfilling the mental health needs of diverse populations.

MeTime is just one of many companies that have benefited from Montgomery County funding, targeting early-phase startups that don’t have access to institutional investors. These smaller investment amounts support startups like MeTime during their initial growth phases, helping them to refine their ideas and fund the initial rollouts of their products.

According to Mark Elrich, Montgomery County executive, "This grant program is a tangible demonstration of Montgomery County, Maryland's commitment to its business community. I understand that this grant will facilitate the MeTime Healing & Wellness: AI-Powered Mental Health Support Platform project and enable MeTime Healing LLC's further growth in Montgomery County, Maryland."

MeTime is addressing one of the leading healthcare problems in the country, as Americans struggle with their mental health, and demand for healthcare providers far outstripping supply. Although the platform aims to provide ongoing support, it’s not being positioned as a replacement for working with accredited mental health professionals.

In any case, the release of MeTime could potentially support millions in the District of Columbia, before being expanded to encompass other parts of the country, offering the help and support Americans need in their darkest hours.