OKI develops 124-layer PCB tech for AI chip testing tools

Japan’s OKI Circuit Technology, the OKI Group PCB company, has successfully developed 124-layer PCB technology for wafer inspection equipment designed for next-generation high bandwidth memory, such as HBM mounted on AI semiconductors.

This is a roughly 15% increase in the number of layers over conventional 108-layer designs, the company said in a media release.

OTC is seeking to establish mass production technology by October 2025 at its Joetsu plant in Niigata Prefecture, which has a proven track record and advanced development and production capabilities in the field of high multilayer, high-precision, large-format PCBs for semiconductor inspection equipment.

Since the latest semiconductors process an enormous number of signals and the number of wafer-mounted chips increases due to process miniaturization, it is necessary to increase density and more layers on the PCBs used in inspection equipment. Nevertheless, PCB thickness has been limited to 7.6 mm due to various constraints, and 108 layers was the maximum limit with conventional technology.

“This time, by developing ultra-thin materials and tools and handling technologies suitable for ultra-thin materials, together with developing and introducing a proprietary automatic transport system for ultra-thin materials into its production line, OTC has successfully developed 124-layer PCB technology with a board thickness of 7.6 mm,” OKI said in the media release.

OKI is actively engaged in its EMS business based on the core idea of providing comprehensive manufacturing services from design to production and reliability testing. OKI places a particular focus on technology development in the PCB business, and this new technology was developed in response specifically to the areas expected to show future growth, including AI semiconductors, aerospace, defense, robotics, and next-generation communications, the company said.