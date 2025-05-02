NVIDIA brings cybersecurity to every AI factory

NVIDIA is bringing runtime cybersecurity to every AI factory with a new NVIDIA DOCA software framework, part of the NVIDIA cybersecurity AI platform. Running on the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform, NVIDIA DOCA Argus operates on every node to immediately detect and respond to attacks on AI workloads, integrating seamlessly with enterprise security systems to deliver instant threat insights, according to a post on the company’s website.

The DOCA Argus framework provides runtime threat detection by using advanced memory forensics to monitor threats in real time, delivering detection speeds up to 1,000x faster than existing agentless solutions — without impacting system performance, the post said.

Unlike conventional tools, Argus runs independently of the host, requiring no agents, integration or reliance on host-based resources. This agentless, zero-overhead design enhances system efficiency and ensures resilient security in any AI compute environment, including containerized and multi-tenant infrastructures. By operating outside the host, Argus remains invisible to attackers — even in the event of a system compromise.

Cybersecurity professionals can seamlessly integrate the framework with their SIEM, SOAR and XDR security platforms, enabling continuous monitoring and automated threat mitigation and extending their existing cybersecurity capabilities for AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA BlueField is a foundational security component for every AI factory, providing built-in, data-centric protection for AI workloads at scale. By combining BlueField’s acceleration capabilities with DOCA Argus’ proactive threat detection, enterprises can secure AI factories without compromising performance or efficiency, the post said.

Cisco is collaborating with NVIDIA to deliver a Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA architecture that simplifies how enterprises deploy and protect AI infrastructure at scale. The architecture embeds security into every layer of the AI factory, ensuring runtime protection is built in from the start rather than bolted on after deployment.

“Now is the time for enterprises to be driving forward with AI, but the key to unlocking innovative use cases and enabling broad adoption is safety and security,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and chief product officer at Cisco. “NVIDIA and Cisco are providing enterprises with the infrastructure they need to confidently scale AI while safeguarding their most valuable data.”

DOCA Argus and BlueField are part of the NVIDIA cybersecurity AI platform — a full-stack, accelerated computing platform purpose-built for AI-driven protection.