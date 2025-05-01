North American PCB industry shipments down 3.1% in March

March's year-to-date (YTD) shipments increased by 8.7% year-over-year (YOY). The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.24.

PCB bookings in March were down 0.3% compared to the same month last year. March bookings were down 31.8% compared to the preceding month. March’s YTD bookings increased 19.3% compared to the same period last year.

“March marked the closest alignment between bookings and shipments that we’ve seen since October 2024—a signal that supply chains may be stabilizing, even as demand remains firm,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release.