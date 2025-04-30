Teledyne names George Bobb as CEO

Simultaneously, Edwin Roks has retired as Teledyne's CEO, but will continue as a special advisor to Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman, through August 31, 2025.

“George has worked with me at Teledyne for 17 years and has excelled at every assignment given to him, including most recently as Teledyne’s President and Chief Operating Officer,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman, in a press release. “Together, George and I will continue the development and execution of Teledyne’s growth strategy, with George reporting directly to me.”

George C. Bobb has been Teledyne’s President and Chief Operating Officer since January 1, 2024. Prior to that role, he was President of Teledyne’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics Segment and had executive leadership responsibility for the Marine Instrumentation group, the Engineered Systems Segment, Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, LLC, and Teledyne’s Information Technology functions. He first joined Teledyne in 2008 and has also held other executive and legal positions, including Chief Compliance Officer