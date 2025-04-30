Global silicon wafer shipments rise 2.2% YoY in Q1 2025

Despite the annual increase, shipments fell sharply on a sequential basis, declining 9.0% from the 3,182 MSI recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. SEMI attributed the quarter-over-quarter contraction to seasonal effects and elevated inventory levels throughout the supply chain.

“Q1 2025 silicon shipments indicated a 6% YoY growth in 300mm but showed a decline in 200mm and below wafer sizes,” said Lee Chungwei (李崇偉), Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers, in a press release. “Despite an incremental increase in 300mm wafer shipments, demand for legacy devices remains weak, with inventory adjustments also contributing to a slowdown in shipments.”

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.