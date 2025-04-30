Aspocomp nears sales record with first quarter turnaround

Net sales surged by 66% to EUR 10.3 million, up from EUR 6.2 million in the same period last year. The company posted an operating result of EUR 0.8 million, a notable recovery from an operating loss of EUR 1.6 million in Q1 2024. Operating margin improved to 8.0%, compared to -25.9% a year earlier.

Orders received during the quarter totalled EUR 11.4 million, a 52% YoY increase. The order book reached a record EUR 21.0 million at the end of the period, reflecting a 79% increase from the same period last year.

CEO Manu Skyttä attributed the performance to the company’s strong order book and high production capacity utilisation.

“Aspocomp came close to achieving an all-time net sales record and the company’s operating result turned clearly profitable,” Skyttä said in a press release.

He continued and stated that demand for Aspocomp’s products remained at a good level, and the order book increased year-on-year by nearly 80%. The Semiconductor Industry and Security, Defence and Aerospace sectors were noted as key contributors to growth.

“Since the autumn of last year, systematic work has been done to improve production throughput and yields, and this has also raised profitability to a good level. Thanks to these measures, the company’s operating result has been turned from a loss to substantial profit. With the increase in production volumes, net working capital has been kept at a moderate level, and this, together with the robust growth in net sales, has turned the operating cash flow strongly positive,” the CEO stated.

Aspocomp reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance, forecasting significant net sales growth in 2025 and a return to clear profitability. In 2024, the company posted EUR 27.6 million in net sales and a EUR 4.0 million operating loss.