Volvo Cars starts European production of EX30

The EX30 was introduced in late 2023, and Volvo announced its intent to produce the model at the Ghent plant, which will also start production of the EX30 Cross Country later in the year.

The company states that the addition of the EX30 to the Ghent production line will result in around 350 new jobs at the plant, bringing total employment to almost 6,600 people.

“The EX30 is crucial for us as we continue to strengthen our position in the premium EV market in Europe,” said Francesca Gamboni, chief manufacturing and supply chain officer for Volvo Cars, in a press release. “Investing in the European production of the EX30 in Ghent perfectly aligns with our long-held strategy to build our cars where they sell best. Our flexible global footprint contributes to our resilience, allowing us to adjust our manufacturing plans with agility.”

To make EX30 production possible in Ghent, the company made investments worth around EUR 200 million in its Belgian facility in recent years. Changes to the plant include the addition of a completely new car platform, the installation of almost 600 new or refurbished robots, an extension of the battery hall, a new door production line as well as a new battery pack assembly line.

Between the Ghent, Belgium and Torslanda, Sweden plants, Volvo Cars now produces 10 different electric and hybrid car models in Europe.