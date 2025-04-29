TMEIC breaks ground on third manufacturing facility in Texas

Situated on a 20-acre site, the facility will be TMEIC's 13th global manufacturing location, specialising in the production of uninterruptible power supplies and medium voltage drives. The products are designed to serve the growing data centre industry, expanding oil and gas market, and other mission-critical applications.

The 267,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for completion in May 2026, with production set to commence in June 2026. Initially, the facility will generate approximately 200 new jobs, with plans to expand employment to 500 positions as operations scale.

The facility will also feature a dedicated client training centre, advanced technology development laboratories, and a sustainable energy system incorporating photovoltaic and energy storage solutions to minimise its environmental footprint.