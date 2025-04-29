Nanoramic opens new headquarters and manufacturing facility

The new headquarters provides the company with proximity to talent and industry peers in a growing cleantech ecosystem in Massachusetts.

"The opening of our new Headquarters in Woburn marks a pivotal moment for our company," says Nanoramic CEO and Founder, John Cooley, in a press release. "Having successfully validated our products and begun commercial shipments from this new location, we are now entering the next phase of our growth, focused on ramping production to support global customer adoption. This facility is key to achieving our goals of revolutionising energy storage production and delivering sustainable, lower-cost, and higher-performance products to the end customer."

The new headquarters provides advanced capabilities over 40,000 square feet of space, allowing the company to accelerate innovation and support customers' needs and the growing global demand for its products. The facility is equipped with multiple dry rooms for future engineering and manufacturing expansion.

In the past quarter, Nanoramic began commercial shipments of its Neocarbonix products from the new facility, marking the next stage of the business. Nanoramic's Neocarbonix product drops into existing battery manufacturing and "revolutionises the way that energy storage products are produced" by enabling PFAS-free and NMP-free lithium-ion batteries. The result, according to the company, is batteries with improvements in cost, energy density, power, fast charging, worker safety, manufacturing energy consumption, and supply chain security.

Now, Nanoramic is focused on ramping up production and supporting its customers to adopt Neocarbonix on their manufacturing lines across the world.