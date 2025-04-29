IBM to invest $150 billion in the US over 5 years

IBM has announced plans to invest USD 150 billion in the US over the next five years, including an investment of more than USD 30 billion in research and development and manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers.

IBM’s announcement comes amid a sweeping tariff regime implemented by the Trump administration aimed at encouraging companies to expand manufacturing in the US.

“Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.”

IBM operates the world’s largest fleet of quantum computer systems, and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in the US, the company said.

Quantum computing represents one of the biggest technology platform shifts and economic opportunities in decades and will solve problems that today’s conventional computers cannot solve, it said.

IBM’s Quantum Network provides access to IBM’s quantum systems for nearly 300 Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, national laboratories and startups and is accessed by over 600,000 active users.

IBM makes mainframes in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“More than 70% of the entire world’s transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America,” the company said.

Other tech giants like Apple and Nvidia have also announced significant commitments to expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the US. Apple said in February it is committed to spending over USD 500 billion on growing its US manufacturing facilities and increasing domestic jobs.

Nvidia said it plans to produce up to USD 500 billion of AI infrastructure in the US through its manufacturing partnerships over the next four years.

TSMC, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, said it would spend USD 100 billion in the US over the next four years to expand its production capacity and bring its cutting-edge semiconductor processes to its Arizona operations.