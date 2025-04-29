How companies can navigate tariff uncertainties

With new duties often introduced at short notice, supply chains are under growing pressure, leading to higher costs and delays. Raymond Goh, Chief Operating Officer at Confidee, emphasises the need for companies to rethink their strategies.

“To remain competitive, companies need to rethink their strategies from the ground up, eliminating waste, optimising supply sources, and minimising the impact of tariffs, this to fully maximise the benefits their supply chains can deliver,” he says in a press release.

Confidee aims to be more than just a supplier, positioning itself as a strategic partner that helps customers stay ahead of risks through agile support and close manufacturing partnerships.

“We offer a network of Printed Circuit partners in different regions, who can support customers through this uncertainty by offering tailored solutions. These solutions can be alternative manufacturing regions or sourcing of compatible raw materials from different countries of origin, all to help reduce tariff burdens and ensure smoother, more cost-effective operations,” Goh said.

The company reports that it is collaborating with partners on several initiatives, including suggesting design changes to reduce reliance on tariff-sensitive materials, introducing local or low-tariff alternatives, reorganising panel layouts for greater efficiency, and offering manufacturing options across multiple regions.