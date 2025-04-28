Siemens acquires DownStream to expand PCB design-to-manufacturing flow

Siemens Digital Industries Software has completed the acquisition of US-based DownStream Technologies, a provider of manufacturing data preparation solutions for printed circuit board (PCB) design. This acquisition strengthens Siemens’ PCB design portfolio and expands its footprint in the electronics small and medium-sized business (SMB) market, according to a media release.

“The acquisition is a significant step for Siemens EDA in the mid-sized PCB market, offering DownStream’s customers improved time to market, quality, and cost efficiency,” said Mike Ellow, CEO, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Integrating DownStream Technologies enables Siemens EDA to provide the most comprehensive and advanced manufacturing data preparation solution, helping to ensure a smooth transition from design to production within a fully digitalized and scalable electronic systems design process.”

Founded in 2002 and based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, DownStream Technologies is a leading provider of manufacturing solutions for manufacturing data analysis and processing, and documenting PCB designs. Its widely adopted CAM350 suite of tools enables customers to visualize, verify and automatically prepare PCB design data for fabrication.

DownStream’s patented BluePrint-PCB tool is widely recognized as a best-in-class documentation solution enabling customers of all sizes to automate the creation of highly detailed manufacturing documents, the media release said.

By reducing errors and streamlining the transition from design to production, BluePrint-PCB enhances efficiency across the PCB development process. The integration of BluePrint-PCB with Siemens’ PCB design solutions aims to provide customers with a seamless workflow, improving digital continuity and manufacturing readiness.