India’s Hindalco Industries Ltd., the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the world’s largest aluminium companies, has announced the successful delivery of 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures for automotive major Mahindra’s state-of-the-art e-SUVS – BE 6 and XEV 9e.

The company also unveiled its state-of-the-art dedicated EV component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, according to a media release.

The facility, built with a capital investment of ₹5 billion (about USD 57 million) and spread across 5 acres within an industrial park, represents Hindalco’s foray into EV component manufacturing and is designed to cater to the growing demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery solutions.

The facility currently has the capacity to produce 80,000 enclosures annually, with plans to scale up to 160,000 units. As of today, over 3,000 Mahindra EVs using these aluminium battery packs are already on Indian roads.

“Our Chakan facility represents a strategic shift in India’s EV ecosystem from import dependence to high-performance, localised aluminium solutions,” Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said. “We are proud to partner with Mahindra in this journey, which not only reflects our commitment to the mobility transition but also highlights Mahindra’s leadership in driving the electrification of mobility in India. With our engineering strengths and sustainability focus, we are well-positioned to co-create the next generation of automotive solutions.”

“Mahindra is excited to partner with Hindalco in the creation of the EV journey. Their expertise in developing materials and strong engineering capabilities to offer new solutions have played a key role in developing efficient and sustainable battery enclosure solutions,” Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said. “We believe this will play a transformative role in shaping the future of mobility, delivering cutting-edge solutions that will accelerate electrification in the sector.”

The battery enclosure co-developed with Mahindra offers up to 40% weight reduction over traditional steel designs, enabling 8–10% improvement in the vehicle’s driving range, enhanced crash safety, and significantly improved thermal management for battery cooling, the media release said.