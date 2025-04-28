FedEx announces investment in AI robotics company Nimble

The agreement aims to improve FedEx’s automated fulfillment capabilities through the adoption of a fully autonomous third-party logistics (3PL) model. As one of the world’s largest logistics operations, FedEx boasts a supply chain that handles 475 million returns annually.

By adding autonomous fulfillment, FedEx hopes to consolidate its supply chain functions while making it faster and more accurate to provide an even better customer experience. It represents just one part of FedEx’s greater strategy of supporting eCommerce and omnichannel brands to make smarter decisions regarding their operations.

Nimble’s technological innovation offers a level of efficiency and scalability previously unheard of, driven by automation and AI-powered robotics. It’s the type of innovation that will drive enormous cost savings and give FedEx an enormous technological advantage across North America.

According to the president of FedEx Supply Chain, Scott Temple, “Our strategic alliance and financial investment with Nimble expands our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale our FedEx Fulfillment offering across North America. Nimble’s cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help FedEx streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

Moreover, it represents Nimble’s most lucrative partnership to date. After multiple rounds of funding, with the last being in 2024, Nimble has attracted millions in investment funds, making it one of the most eye-catching AI and robotics startups in the North American market.

Founder and CEO of Nimble, Simon Kalouche, said of the partnership, “We’re thrilled to be engaging in this multifaceted alliance with a logistics industry leader like FedEx to pioneer and scale autonomous fulfillment. This collaboration will help enable FedEx to leverage Nimble’s fast and cost-effective fulfillment centers, powered by our next-generation intelligent general purpose warehouse robots and AI technology.”

The partnership also has the potential to shake up the logistics market as a whole, with FedEx facing substantial competition within the North American market. Additionally, if successful, both FedEx and Nimble could expand their partnership to tackle other geographic markets globally, potentially allowing the two companies to seize the day and solidify their positions at the forefront of this emerging market.