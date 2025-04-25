ULVAC develops dilution refrigerator for quantum computers

Japanese vacuum equipment manufacturer ULVAC and ULVAC Cryogenics have successfully developed a dilution refrigerator designed for quantum computing applications. The unit was installed at a leading quantum research institute in Japan.

This achievement marks a critical milestone in the development of the country’s first fully Japan-built quantum computer — realized using only domestically developed core components, according to a media release.

Until now, Japan has faced the long-standing challenge of building a quantum computer entirely from domestically sourced technologies. ULVAC’s cryogenic solution, now operating as a core part of this quantum system, demonstrates Japan’s growing competitiveness in the global quantum race. Localized development enables flexible scalability, secure supply chains, and lower operational risks for users. Among these elements, the dilution refrigerator — ensuring a stable cryogenic environment essential for high-precision qubit operations — plays a vital role in enabling both deployment and long-term usability, the media release said.

The new system integrates all major subsystems — including the refrigerator, control electronics, and qubit chips — based on technologies developed in Japan. ULVAC led the development of the dilution refrigerator, which provides a stable cryogenic temperature of approximately 10 mK over extended periods, essential for the precise and reliable operation of qubits.

In anticipation of future scaling, ULVAC adopted a modular architecture, allowing the system to evolve from laboratory environments to real-world quantum computing platforms.

“It has been a great honor, as a cryogenic engineer, to contribute to the cooling of a quantum computer using technologies developed entirely in Japan. Seeing our dilution refrigerator operate at the forefront of quantum innovation is deeply rewarding,” said Dr. Masamichi Saitoh, Lead Engineer at ULVAC Cryogenics who oversaw the development of the dilution refrigerator. “This project marks just the beginning—we are committed to continuously advancing cryogenic performance and reliability for the future of quantum computing.”

ULVAC Cryogenics was founded through the integration of the vacuum technology of Japan Vacuum Engineering (now ULVAC) and the refrigeration technology of the US-based Helix Technology (now Edwards Vacuum).