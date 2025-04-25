UCB launches accredited battery manufacturing skills program in UK

University College Birmingham (UCB) has launched the Battery Manufacturing Skills Pathway (B-MSP), the first such fully accredited program in the UK.

The B-MSP has been developed to create a talent pipeline that will sustain the nation’s battery value chain across sectors such as automotive, marine, defense, portable electronics and construction, according to a post published on the university website.

From the classroom to the factory, the B-MSP offers an accessible pathway into battery technology roles, opening doors to career returners, career changers and those from non-STEM backgrounds. This structured program equips trainees with nationally recognized qualifications that employers trust and through practical and immersive experiences, they’ll develop the confidence and qualification to effectively contribute from day one, the post said.

For businesses, the B-MSP represents training that has been led and shaped by industry to fill the increasing skills gap in battery manufacturing. This City & Guilds accredited program has been designed to provide a flexible and scalable training solution for organizations of any size.

“You can’t go for long without reading something in the press about electrification, what’s gone wrong with it and mistakes that were made,” said Gary Tourell, Chief Engineer for Propulsion Prototype build at Jaguar Land Rover. “Having this level of training, where you can practice being around live battery work is absolutely critical to us.”

“Crucial to the success of this program is the vital support we’ve received from our partners at Cranfield University, RAVMAC and WMG at the University of Warwick, with funding secured from UKRI’s Faraday Battery Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK,” said Pritti Shoker, the University’s B-MSP Project Manager. “Their support, coupled with our facilities and expertise, means we can deliver this innovative training program that seeks to bridge the skills gap and serve as a gateway to electrification careers across multiple industries.”