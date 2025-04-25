Spirit acquires SMART Microsystems, expands US chip capacity

As part of its strategic commitment to strengthening US domestic semiconductor manufacturing, Spirit Electronics has acquired SMART Microsystems. This expansion into Northeast Ohio marks a significant step in fostering academic and industry collaboration to accelerate innovation and workforce development in the US semiconductor sector.

Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and franchised distribution of high-reliability electronic components.

SMART Microsystems works with design engineers who need high-quality, low volume microelectronic sub-assemblies for their innovative new products.

“This acquisition supports our mission to expand US semiconductor capacity with secure, high-reliability solutions,” said Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics. “Partnering with LCCC allows us to invest directly in the future talent pipeline and emerging technologies that are critical to national security and domestic innovation.”

Located within the LCCC (Lorain County Community College) campus, SMART Microsystems will serve as a hub for advanced research and education in materials, MEMS, and advanced packaging technologies, including 2.5D and 3D integration.