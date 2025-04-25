© NCAB
NCAB cancels dividend proposal
NCAB is withdrawing its proposal for a dividend for the previous year, which was to be addressed at the annual general meeting on May 8, the company announced in a press release. Instead, the available retained earnings are proposed to be carried forward.
Founded in 1993 NCAB reversal regarding the dividend is made, according to the board "in light of the increased economic uncertainty as a result of recent events, and as a precautionary measure".
Despite this, the company emphasizes that it still has a stable financial position.In the interim report published in February, the board proposed a dividend of 1,10 SEK per share for 2024 – the same level as the previous year. The decision to cancel the dividend is described by the board as "a precautionary measure".