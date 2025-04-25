ChEmpower secures $18.7M to advance chip planarization tech

ChEmpower, a US-based semiconductor materials startup providing polish pads and chemical solutions for planarization, announced it has raised USD 18.7 million in Series A funding.

The funding will help scale its technology for advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. The funding round was co-led by M Ventures and Rhapsody Venture Partners. New and existing investors Intel Capital, Pangaea Ventures, Foothill Ventures, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and TEL Venture Capital also participated in the funding.

ChEmpower provides polishing pads and solutions designed to create defect-free surfaces with superior planarity, enabling higher chip yield and performance. Unlike traditional chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) processes, which rely on abrasives and often leave residual scratches and particles that reduce yield and increase costs, ChEmpower’s technology simplifies the planarization process, reduces embedded costs, and promotes sustainability by recovering water—an important benefit given that up to 40% of fab water usage is tied to the planarization process, according to a media release.

“The rapid rise of AI and the demand for sustainable, high-performance semiconductors have created a critical opportunity for ChEmpower,” said Sudhanshu Misra, PhD, CEO and co-founder of ChEmpower. “With this new funding, we will accelerate our operations, extend our market reach, and enhance our product offerings, ensuring we remain at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.”

Since its inception, ChEmpower has successfully demonstrated key aspects of its platform, including an abrasive-free 300mm copper technology and a pilot line for pad production, the media release said.

“At a time when the demands of AI and sustainability are reshaping the semiconductor industry, ChEmpower’s innovative approach offers a compelling solution,” said Scott Shaw, Chief of Staff at Intel Capital. “Their scalable, high-performance technology is precisely the type of breakthrough needed to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor market, and we are excited to support their journey to lead the next generation of chip manufacturing.”

The funding will enable ChEmpower to scale its manufacturing systems, commercialize its product offerings, and recruit talent across engineering, business development, and operations.