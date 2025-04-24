Sophia Antipolis: Half a century of innovation and future ambitions

Rouget began, looking back at the evolution of Sophia Antipolis. Founded over five decades ago by Senator Pierre Laffitte, the park was designed with the aim of staying ahead in both technological development and environmental sustainability. “Fifty years later, we are the first science and tech park in Europe,” Rouget said.

The initial goal was not only to foster innovation but also to lead in sustainable development, and as Rouget says, “I think this accomplishment 50 years later is remarkable because we have companies like your company, we have major assets in microelectronics, in many, many other fields of activity.”

Today, Sophia Antipolis hosts more than 2,500 companies, ranging from small startups to global technology leaders.

“We have more than 6,000 researchers and 45,000 active workers here,” Rouget noted. “We have a strong ecosystem, very resilient, within a great environment. With 90% of the area dedicated to green spaces, so it's really doing business in green spaces and in the best environment you can find all over Europe.”

Looking toward the future, Rouget remains optimistic about Sophia Antipolis’ continued evolution.

“Well, the future is to be built with you. So we hope we're going to be here next year and we have strong assets and ambition in AI, in cybersecurity. We have major newcomers, players coming and joining the Sofia Antipolis technopolis.”

He also mentioned the region's ongoing efforts in the development of quantum technologies and AI.

“There’s still work to be done, but the future is bright,” Rouget concluded. “It’s about the companies that will come here and establish themselves, and we are ready for that growth.”

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Sophia Antipolis continues to play a key role in Europe’s innovation landscape, with a focus on sustainability, collaboration, and emerging technologies.

