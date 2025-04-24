Omron opens new automation centre in Stuttgart

"This new Automation Centre in Stuttgart represents our significant investment in Germany and in the EMEA region. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and teamwork that made this vision a reality. Seeing this project come to life and now standing in a space where we can innovate together with our customers is an inspiring moment. We are excited to shape the future of manufacturing together with our customers and partners,” says Fernando Colás, CEO at Omron Industrial Automation Europe, in a press release.

Spanning 2,372 square metres and located just minutes from the Stuttgart international airport, the facility is home to a team of experts in industry-specific solutions, including sensing, control, vision, safety, robotics, and AI-driven technologies.

The new Automation Centre Stuttgart joins a global network of 48 Automation Centres and Proof-of-Concept labs to support customers and partners across Germany and Europe.