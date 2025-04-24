Mikrodust enteres defence sector deal

The agreement, valued at approximately SEK 6 million (EUR 547.000), covers the delivery of advanced testing systems and related services to support the customer's capabilities in production testing of high-tech devices.

Under the terms of the deal, Mikrodust will supply both hardware and software for customised production tests, including integrated Functional Circuit Test (FCT) solutions with a high degree of automation, based on the company's proprietary AtoMik test platform.

Deliveries under the agreement are expected to start in the third quarter of 2025.

“We are proud to enter into a long-term partnership with such an established player. Their high demands for precision, reliability, and scalability align perfectly with our expertise and our platform for test and test-automation. Together, we are building a solution that will stand the test of time – not only for today’s production, but also for tomorrow’s,” says Jonas Wackerfeldt, CEO of Mikrodust AB, in the press release.

The name of the defence partner was not disclosed.