The measure, which is set to begin on May 1, 2025, was agreed upon by the company’s management and the works council.

Approximately 300 employees at the Thalheim site — part of the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen — will be affected. These workers were previously engaged in around-the-clock manufacturing of high-performance solar cells.

The company states in a press release that the decision aims to reduce costs in the short term as supply chain challenges continue to impact production.

Material bottlenecks have also affected Meyer Burger's US facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The plant, which assembles solar modules using cells from the Thalheim site, has adjusted its production processes. Technical work at the plant now alternates daily with the production of solar modules as part of the ongoing ramp-up. In addition, further adjustments to the workforce are being prepared in order to reduce costs, the company continues.