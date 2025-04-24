Adani could spend $10B on data centre expansion in India

India’s Adani Group is planning to spend an additional USD 10 billion on two 1GW data centers in the country, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The group’s billionaire owner, Gautam Adani, wants to capitalize on the AI boom, the report said.

The data centres could be located in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and potential sites have been identified, with discussions already underway with landowners.

Gautam Adani’s aim is to boost his company’s data centre portfolio to 10GW.

In September 2024, Adani Group announced a USD 4 billion investment into its data centre business, which is being spearheaded by Adani ConneX, a joint venture with EdgeConneX.

In January, the group announced it would invest USD 6 billion in data centre infrastructure in Maharashtra over the next decade.

The Indian data centre market size was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2024, according to research by IMARC Group. The market is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.43%, the research indicated.

India’s data centre infrastructure has been concentrated in major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi. However, according to a report published in datacenterdynamics, thanks to the rising demand for real-time data processing and uninterrupted digital access, smaller and mid-sized Indian cities are becoming the new boom towns for data centre expansion.