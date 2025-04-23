UL Solutions enhances BESS safety test methods

UL Solutions, a US-based applied safety science company, has announced significant enhancements to the testing methods for battery energy storage systems (BESS), which are critical for storing energy from renewable sources like solar and wind.

The new testing methods address industry innovations, including test methods for non-lithium-ion battery chemistries, such as sodium-ion batteries, that reflect the evolution of battery technology while continuing to address fire risk mitigation, the company said.

The changes in UL Solutions test methods reflect updates found in the fifth edition of ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A, the Standard Test Method for Evaluating Thermal Runaway Fire Propagation in Battery Energy Storage Systems, the American and Canadian national standard for addressing thermal runaway propagation for energy storage systems. The fifth edition was published by UL Standards & Engagement after collaboration with the energy storage industry, regulatory authorities and others serving on the standard’s technical committee, according to a media release.

“We are committed to working with industry to bring safer products to market and empower the safe and sustainable growth of the energy storage market,” said Wesley Kwok, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation group at UL Solutions. “These collaborative efforts with industry stakeholders and the fire safety community ultimately enhance the resilience of our energy infrastructure and protect communities worldwide.”

ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A provides a standardized test method to determine a battery technology’s susceptibility to thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that causes a battery to increase in temperature and pressure rapidly and can lead to significant safety issues, such as fire and explosions. The test method also evaluates fire and explosion hazards due to thermal runaway, such as the ejection of hot particles. After testing, a report provides data used to determine the necessary fire and explosion protection needed for tested BESS installations. The data from this test method helps bolster practical and effective safety measures within the industry.