Sify opens AI-ready data centre campus in Chennai

Indian data centre firm Sify Infinit Spaces has announced the inauguration of an AI-ready data center campus in Chennai with an eventual capacity of 130 MW.

It is reportedly the only data centre in India with an on-site open cable landing station.

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, said the facility, located in the technology hub of Siruseri, will serve as a critical enabler for AI workloads and digital-first enterprises, providing scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing capabilities.

“With our cumulative investment now crossing ₹10,000 crore (about USD 1.1 billion ) from an initial commitment of ₹2,500 crore (approximately USD 290 million), we are not only building digital infrastructure but also creating an ecosystem of opportunity,” said Raju Vegesna, Chairman & Managing Director, Sify Technologies. “We envision generating employment for 10,000 people—direct and indirect— as this facility ramps up. This data center isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a strategic digital gateway for enterprises and governments aiming to harness AI, cloud, and high-speed data solutions.”

“This facility is also the first in India to receive the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification — it’s built ground-up to power the next generation of AI workloads,” Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a social media post.

Vegesna said Sify plans to expand its data centre footprint to other cities. “We currently operate data centres in six cities across the country and plan to open five to six new facilities annually,” he said.

In March, Sify announced its AI-ready data centre campus Sify Noida 02 in Uttar Pradesh was ready for operations.