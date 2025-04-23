NCAB acquires Germany's B&B Leiterplattenservice
NCAB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of B&B Leiterplattenservice GmbH (B&B) headquartered in Mittweida, west of Dresden.
The company had net sales of around SEK 150 million (EUR 13.7 million) in 2024 within the PCB trading with an EBITA exceeding SEK 20 million (EUR 1.8 million).
B&B earlier had a production facility of PCBs in Germany, which was closed in 2022, and another business line, which has been divested.
The German company has a similar business model to NCAB, with 25 employees, of whom 20 are based in Mittweida in Germany and five in China. B&B:s customers are mainly found in the German industry and power sectors, but there is also some sales in Italy. B&B has been operating since 1996, and the sourcing mainly takes place from China and a partner in Europe.
The deal is expected to close in the beginning of May, and the sellers will stay during a transition period, securing a smooth integration.
The purchase price amounts to SEK 135 million (EUR 12.3 million) with a possible further earnout of a maximum of SEK 28 million (EUR 2.5 million).
"B&B is a high-quality business with a very good reputation, with many long-term customers and will be a good complement to NCAB Group Germany with is presence in Saxony. The business concept is similar to NCAB’s and B&B has a strong market position and promising business opportunities," says Benjamin Klingenberg, VP NCAB Europe in a press release.