NCAB acquires Germany's B&B Leiterplattenservice

The company had net sales of around SEK 150 million (EUR 13.7 million) in 2024 within the PCB trading with an EBITA exceeding SEK 20 million (EUR 1.8 million).

B&B earlier had a production facility of PCBs in Germany, which was closed in 2022, and another business line, which has been divested.

The German company has a similar business model to NCAB, with 25 employees, of whom 20 are based in Mittweida in Germany and five in China. B&B:s customers are mainly found in the German industry and power sectors, but there is also some sales in Italy. B&B has been operating since 1996, and the sourcing mainly takes place from China and a partner in Europe.

The deal is expected to close in the beginning of May, and the sellers will stay during a transition period, securing a smooth integration.

The purchase price amounts to SEK 135 million (EUR 12.3 million) with a possible further earnout of a maximum of SEK 28 million (EUR 2.5 million).