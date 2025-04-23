A national initiative to strengthen Sweden’s semiconductor sector

“Through this initiative, Sweden advances its role in Europe and aims to establish itself as a key player in semiconductor technology and future electronics,” said Sofia Persson Björk, Chair of Svensk Elektronik.

The initiative seeks to build a strong ecosystem for innovation and industrial growth by connecting academia, businesses, and research institutes. The goal is to increase competitiveness, attract investment, and reinforce Sweden’s role in European collaborations, including the EU’s Chips Joint Undertaking.

“A strong and dynamic semiconductor ecosystem, where actors collaborate to enhance Sweden’s position, is crucial for the country's future competitiveness,” said Elisabet Österlund, Secretary General of Svensk Elektronik.

Semicon Sweden will appear on stage at Evertiq Expo Malmö on May 15, 2025. Several key stakeholders from the semiconductor industry will take part in a presentation that highlights how the initiative aims to position Sweden on the global semiconductor map.

Semiconductors are critical to many Swedish industries, and recent global disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty have highlighted the need for stronger national and European cooperation.

Semicon Sweden aims to bring together industry players, startups, research institutes, universities, and organisations on a common platform. The project is expected to not only strengthen Sweden’s infrastructure for semiconductor development and innovation but also to have a positive regional impact by offering access to knowledge, networks, and new business opportunities.

Key participants in the initiative include RISE, Lund University, Ideon Science Park, Halmstad University, and PhotonicSweden.

With support from Tillväxtverket, Semicon Sweden will focus on building capacity and knowledge across the entire semiconductor value chain; highlight and promote Sweden’s strengths and innovations in the field; Develop a national strategy for niche semiconductor production; and lastly, enhance Sweden’s participation in international research and innovation networks.

Semiconductors are essential in nearly all modern technologies and are especially critical to sectors such as automotive, defence, medical technology, and telecommunications – strong areas for the Swedish industry.