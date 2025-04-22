Ericsson sets up antenna manufacturing in India

By June 2025, Ericsson says it will localise 100% of EAS passive antenna production for the Indian market. This investment will, according to the company, enable faster time-to-market, deeper collaboration with local partners, and greater adaptability to customer needs.

In India, EAS is launching local passive antenna production in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, a technology partner. This initiative adds India to Ericsson’s global manufacturing footprint, which already includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China, further diversifying the company’s supply network.

“At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation,” says Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, in a press release. “Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks.”

Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant portion of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a hub within Ericsson’s global supply chain.

"This expansion reflects our commitment and long-term investment in India’s industrial and digital future," adds Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India. "By localising production and building out a robust ecosystem, Ericsson is ensuring faster deployment, increased responsiveness, and stronger protection for its customers against environmental or external disruptions."

EAS advanced antenna solutions help operators deploy high-capacity, reliable infrastructure to meet the growing data demands of 5G and future technologies.