Qualcomm acquires Gen AI unit of Vietnamese firm VinAI

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm has announced the acquisition of MovianAI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application and Research JSC (MovianAI), the former generative AI (Gen AI) division of VinAI Application and Research JSC (VinAI) and a part of the Vingroup ecosystem.

As a leading AI research company, VinAI is renowned for its expertise in generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. Combining VinAI’s advanced generative AI research and development (R&D) capabilities with Qualcomm’s decades of extensive R&D will expand its ability to drive extraordinary inventions, Qualcomm said.

VinAI primarily focuses on AI-powered automotive products, but also conducts higher-level AI research. The company creates solutions like in-cabin monitoring, security, and “smart parking” systems for carmakers and customers in other verticals, according to a report by TechCrunch.

For more than 20 years, Qualcomm has been working closely with the Vietnamese technology ecosystem to create and deliver innovative solutions, the American tech giant said. Qualcomm’s innovations in the areas of 5G, AI, IoT and automotive have helped to fuel the growth and success of Vietnam’s information and communication technology (ICT) industry and assisted the entry of Vietnamese companies into the global marketplace, according to a media release.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to dedicating the necessary resources to R&D that makes us the driving force behind the next wave of AI innovation,” said Jilei Hou, senior vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies. “By bringing in high-caliber talent from VinAI, we are strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will benefit a wide range of industries and consumers.”