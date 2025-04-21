Galp and Powin launch 5MW battery storage system in Portugal

Portuguese energy firm Galp and Powin, a US-based energy storage integrator, completed the commissioning and injected the first electrons of stored energy to the grid from a utility-scale battery energy storage system at Galp’s largest solar power plant in Portugal.

Installed near Alcoutim, in the southern Portuguese region of the Algarve, the 5MW/20MWh battery system, Powin’s first project in Europe, enhances the site’s ability to dispatch renewable energy to the grid when it needs it most and optimizes grid stability, thus becoming an important tool in the expanding market for grid system services, according to a media release.

With a combined capacity of 144MW, the plants in the Alcoutim region produce enough energy to power 80,000 homes while avoiding 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

“We are leaping ahead in the learning curve, managing complex energy systems and offering a new range of services and opportunities to customers, while contributing to a stable and sustainable energy system,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Galp’s Executive Vice-President of Renewables, New Business and Innovation.

“This project represents a critical step in Powin’s journey as we expand internationally to meet the growing demand for energy storage solutions in Europe,” said Brian Kane, Chief Projects Officer at Powin. “By partnering with forward-thinking organizations like Galp and leveraging high-performance converter technology from Hitachi Energy, we’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that help decarbonize the grid.”

The battery energy storage project utilizes Powin’s Centipede Stack750 and a power conversion system from Hitachi Energy, underscoring the importance of partnership between global companies in supporting Europe’s energy transition.