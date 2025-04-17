The company has invested in advanced wire processing equipment and implemented the Cetec ERP system, enhancing both its high-level assembly capabilities and manufacturing efficiency. These upgrades aim to improve inventory accuracy, traceability, and overall responsiveness to customer needs.

“The ability to handle complex builds with speed, accuracy, and full visibility is a game-changer,” says Eddie Garcia, Operations Manager at Silicon Mountain, in a press release. “Cetec ERP allows us to deliver higher-quality products, faster lead times, and unmatched transparency.”