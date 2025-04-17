© Silicon Mountain Contract Services
Electronics Production
Silicon Mountain expands US manufacturing capabilities in response to tariff pressures
EMS provider Silicon Mountain Contract Services is strengthening its domestic production capabilities amid rising complexities of global tariffs and supply chain disruptions.
The company has invested in advanced wire processing equipment and implemented the Cetec ERP system, enhancing both its high-level assembly capabilities and manufacturing efficiency. These upgrades aim to improve inventory accuracy, traceability, and overall responsiveness to customer needs.
“The ability to handle complex builds with speed, accuracy, and full visibility is a game-changer,” says Eddie Garcia, Operations Manager at Silicon Mountain, in a press release. “Cetec ERP allows us to deliver higher-quality products, faster lead times, and unmatched transparency.”