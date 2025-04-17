Saki relocates Nara factory and boosts production capacity

The facility, located in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture, adjacent to the Nara Campus of parent company DMG MORI, began operations in mid-February. Following renovations across the campus, an official opening ceremony hosted by DMG MORI was held on April 14.

The new facility features a manufacturing floor area of 3,800 square metres, doubling the capacity of the previous site. This expansion is part of Saki's broader strategy to increase production efficiency and meet growing global demand, particularly for X-ray inspection systems.

In addition to increased capacity, the factory integrates office and engineering spaces to bring design, development, and production engineering teams closer together. This setup is aimed at improving responsiveness to customer requirements and fostering technological advancement. As part of its expansion, Saki also plans to recruit additional hardware and software engineers to support continued innovation, the company states in a press release.