Murata establishes US-based venture arm to boost innovation investment

Through the CVC arm company plans to invest USD 50 million over five years in technologies with potential impact in areas such as next-generation communications, 6G, optics/semiconductors, bioelectronics, environmental technologies, robotics, and space. Wonderstone Ventures will focus on identifying startups globally and accelerating collaboration and agility in Murata’s innovation efforts, according to a press release.

The move formalises and expands Murata's existing startup investment activity, aiming to enhance its ability to respond to technological and societal shifts. The venture initiative is aligned with Murata’s “Medium-Term Direction 2027” plan, which emphasises preparation for long-term technological transformation.

By establishing Wonderstone Ventures in the US, Murata aims to strengthen its position in international innovation ecosystems and more effectively support a pipeline of emerging technologies relevant to its future growth.