Daikin inaugurates $58 million R&D centre in India

Air conditioning maker Daikin India has inaugurated its third research and development (R&D) centre in the country, in Neemrana, Rajasthan, at an investment of INR 5 billion (about USD 58 million).

Spread across six acres, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost the company’s innovation capacity and manufacturing competitiveness.

The hub will employ more than 500 engineers dedicated to researching and developing tailor-made HVACR products that meet evolving energy standards, advanced technologies, and refrigerant requirements for both Indian and global markets, according to a report in the Business Standard.

Daikin India, a subsidiary of Japan’s Daikin Industries, a global manufacturer of commercial-use and residential air conditioning systems, already has a mechanical R&D and an AI-IOT lab at Neemrana and Hyderabad, respectively.

Housing 22 specialised testing laboratories, the new Neemrana facility is equipped to develop a comprehensive range of HVACR solutions to enhance the company’s export readiness, the Business Standard report said.

Its features include one of India’s largest air-cooled chiller test laboratories, with 600 TR capacity, the company said.

“We at Daikin strongly believe in constant innovation, and this R&D centre will help us to put channelised effort in the conceptualization of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable,” Naofumi Takenaka, President and COO, Daikin Industries, said, as reported by Business Standard. “India is a critical market for us, and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit domestic and foreign conditions & build products as per the demands of consumers.”