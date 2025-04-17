ABB plans to spin off its robotics division

ABB Robotics operates in a distinct segment with limited overlap in business and technology with ABB’s other divisions, reflecting different market dynamics and customer demands. The planned separation is intended to allow both ABB and the standalone robotics business to focus more clearly on their respective strategies and operational priorities.

"The board believes listing ABB Robotics as a separate company will optimise both companies' ability to create customer value, grow and attract talent. Both companies will benefit from a more focused governance and capital allocation. ABB will continue to focus on its long-term strategy, building on its leading positions in electrification and automation," says ABB Chairman Peter Voser in a press release.

ABB Robotics has delivered strong margins under ABB’s decentralised model. After a period of market volatility and supply chain disruptions, order patterns have now stabilised, supporting growth. The division is set to be listed with a solid financial foundation, regional manufacturing hubs in Sweden, China, and the US, and a reliable cash flow profile.

The Robotics division employs around 7,000 people. In 2024, it generated USD 2.3 billion in revenue, accounting for roughly 7% of ABB Group’s total. The division reported an Operational EBITA margin of 12.1% for the year.