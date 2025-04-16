Fortec launches enhances production strategy for the US market

A provider of solutions for industrial display, embedded and system solutions, and power supplies, Fortec is leveraging a dual-site production model that combines component pre-assembly in Egypt with local manufacturing in the United States. According to the company, this approach offers a cost-effective and reliable pathway for European electronics manufacturers seeking to serve US customers.

The strategy is structured to reduce exposure to elevated import surcharges. Products manufactured under this model are subject only to regular customs duties, currently at 10%, thereby enabling more stable and predictable import costs. This, Fortec states, provides enhanced planning certainty for companies navigating an increasingly complex global trade environment.

In addition to cost savings, Fortec emphasises its efficiency and flexibility in material procurement. By diversifying its production footprint and maintaining local warehousing, the company is positioned to respond quickly to disruptions such as trade sanctions or abrupt regulatory changes. This, according to Fortec means shorter lead times, consistent product quality, and greater control over expenses.