Fortec launches enhances production strategy for the US market
Fortec Group has unveiled a new production strategy aimed at supporting European companies in optimising their supply chains for the US market. The initiative is designed to address both cost efficiency and trade resilience in the face of evolving international conditions.
A provider of solutions for industrial display, embedded and system solutions, and power supplies, Fortec is leveraging a dual-site production model that combines component pre-assembly in Egypt with local manufacturing in the United States. According to the company, this approach offers a cost-effective and reliable pathway for European electronics manufacturers seeking to serve US customers.
The strategy is structured to reduce exposure to elevated import surcharges. Products manufactured under this model are subject only to regular customs duties, currently at 10%, thereby enabling more stable and predictable import costs. This, Fortec states, provides enhanced planning certainty for companies navigating an increasingly complex global trade environment.
In addition to cost savings, Fortec emphasises its efficiency and flexibility in material procurement. By diversifying its production footprint and maintaining local warehousing, the company is positioned to respond quickly to disruptions such as trade sanctions or abrupt regulatory changes. This, according to Fortec means shorter lead times, consistent product quality, and greater control over expenses.
“Our global manufacturing strategy protects our customers from unforeseen customs charges and ensures a competitive pricing structure in the long term,” emphasised Ulrich Ermel, Chief Operating Officer of Fortec Elektronik AG and Managing Director of Fortec Integrated GmbH, in a press release. “Fortec delivers not only technological progress with its innovative solutions but also genuine added value along the entire supply chain.”