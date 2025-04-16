Axiro Semiconductor launches chip design centre in Bengaluru

India’s Axiro Semiconductor has announced the opening of a fabless semiconductor design centre in Bengaluru.

Axiro is a newly established subsidiary of the Mumbai-headquartered CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which is part of the Murugappa Group.

The new chip design centre aims to serve the global 5G and 6G markets, defence and satellite communication, IOT among others, the company said.

CG Power recently invested USD 36 million marking its formal entry into the semiconductor design business through Axiro.

With millions of ICs shipped monthly to global tech giants such as Ericsson, Nokia, Hughes and Siemens, Axiro is poised to fuel innovation across sectors like 5G/6G, defence, and satellite communications, the company said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The new facility in Bengaluru is designed as an innovation hub, featuring advanced design labs, collaborative spaces, and infrastructure to accommodate growth, including plans to double the R&D team by 2026. Axiro is also committed to sustainable operations, with a strategic environmental, social, and governance (ESG) roadmap in progress, it said.

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, stressed the importance of collaboration with tech partners and academic institutions to drive innovation.